Samsung has expanded its growing lineup of 5G-enabled smartphones by announcing the Galaxy A42 5G, alongside a brand new Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 fitness band, and an AirPower-like Trio wireless charger.

The firm confirmed the new hardware but details were pretty thin on the ground as to what each new product will bring to the table later this year.

Starting with the Galaxy A42 5G, Samsung claims that this will be it’s most “affordable” 5G-enabled smartphone to date. It will sport a 6.6-inch OLED panel with dewdrop notch and in-display fingerprint reader, while other internals are not yet known. However, it will include a quad-camera array at the rear and an interesting multi-tonal finish. It will fully launch later this year.

The Galaxy Tab A7 is a 10.4-inch Android tablet that includes Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers for superior sound. It has an 80% screen-to-body ratio, with a metallic finish but no further details were shared either. We’d expect it to come under the pricing of the recently released Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets released just last week though.

For the fitness-minded, the Galaxy Fit2 is yet another fitness band that includes a multitude of tracking features, all-day battery plus some other notable improvements over the original. It can track your sleep patterns, heart rate, calories burned plus tons more on top. Again, no pricing details were shared but expect a sub-$100 or sub-£100 price when it is available later this year.

Alongside the Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Tab A7, and Galaxy Fit2, Samsung announced its Trio wireless charger. This charging slab can simultaneously top-up three of your devices at one time although no word on compatibility with the trio of tech announced today.

