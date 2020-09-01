Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 pre-orders open tomorrow w/ 50% off accessories

After going official earlier this month, Samsung is today announcing final details on its Galaxy Tab S7 series. Pre-orders open today and, for early buyers, there’s a bonus with it.

Starting tomorrow, Samsung will offer pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. The company will offer the smaller, 11-inch Tab S7 starting at $649 while the Tab S7+ commands a price of $849 and up. To get 5G added on to either device, you’ll be paying extra with prices starting at $849 for 5G/LTE models.

Both the Tab S7 and S7+ include a stylus in the box, but you’ll need to pay extra for the keyboard and back cover. The keyboards normally cost $199 and $229 for the S7 and S7+, respectively, but with pre-orders you’ll be able to save 50% ($99 and $114).

We spent some time with the Tab S7+ last month, and software aside, it was a pretty impressive device! Performance was great with the Snapdragon 865+, DeX was a useful add-on, and the peripherals were solid from the keyboard over to the stylus. The display on the Tab S7+ is especially impressive with its OLED panel, something that may tempt buyers away from the regular Tab S7 that has only an LCD panel.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will be available from Samsung.com and trade-ins will be available with up to $450 in value. You can also place a reservation today to get $35 in instant store credit. Orders start shipping on September 18.

