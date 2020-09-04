During the coronavirus pandemic, Google has been trying to provide useful data to its users through some of its most popular products. Now, it appears that Google Maps is preparing to add a new layer which shows where COVID-19 outbreaks are at their worst.

Jang Wong on Twitter was able to discover and preview a new map layer that Google is working on. This new layer shows alongside options for transit, traffic, biking, 3D, and Street View and is simply titled “COVID-19.”

When in use, the COVID-19 map layer in Google Maps shows more distinct lines between states in the US and then highlights in color where outbreaks are worse. We’re not sure how the regions are marked for when cases are worse, but in the screenshots below we can see a map that’s roughly similar to the one on the CDC website.

Apparently, Google is sourcing the data from the New York Times, Wikipedia, John Hopkins University, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Right now, we can only see that the feature is showing up in the US and possibly Canada, but using data from India implies we could see a much wider launch for this feature.

It’s unclear when this feature will be rolling out, but it’s not the first step Google has made in helping Maps users stay safe during COVID-19. The company has also displayed messages about wearing a mask, highlighted hotel rooms for first responders, shown details on restaurants offering takeout/delivery, and even added warning messages when searching for medical locations.

