Amid the ongoing pandemic, one concern for first responders is that their line of work will inadvertently infect their families with the virus. Some hotels have begun offering free or discounted COVID-19 rooms for these essential workers, and Google Maps is now highlighting these places.

In Search, looking up “hotels for essential workers in [city]” or more generally “hotels in [city]” will present a new “COVID-19 responder rooms” filter, with those listings marked by a heart icon.

Meanwhile, Google Maps and the google.com/travel hub will also show a red tip at the top of search results for places that have special policies. Frontline workers are then asked to call the hotel directly to confirm details and book.

Google has partnered with the Choice Hotels International, Hilton, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, as well as the American Hotel & Lodging Association, to “keep track of which properties are offering special accommodations.” This filter is initially available in the United States and United Kingdom, with a more global launch coming as soon as possible.

Other properties can note discounts and other special accommodations through the Google My Business profile.

More about coronavirus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: