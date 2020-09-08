Google’s Wear OS platform struggles when it comes to health features, but the Suunto 7 is an exception to that rule. Today, Suunto 7 is getting a big update the delivers a new Wear OS version and a bunch of new features.

In a changelog, Suunto goes over what’s new in PXDZ.200824.005, a new system update rolling out now to Suunto 7 owners.

Notable new features in this update relate, of course, to fitness. Specifically, Suunto is adding four key new features. First, that includes the ability to create your own running route or sync routes from other users through the Suunto app on your phone. Beyond that, there’s also a new “starting points” feature that will show on Suunto’s Heatmap where other users in your area have started a workout.

This update also delivers two new battery features. First, a low-power always-on display for sports. This mode keeps the display constantly showing training data without needing you to trigger a gesture or press a button to turn the display on. There’s also a new battery-saving GPS mode that limits GPS location requests to once every 10 seconds.

New Features: Route navigation: Create your own route, use tracks from other services or select a popular trail in the Suunto app. Sync the route to your watch and start navigating.

Low power always-on sport display: Your display stays awake all the time while you exercise, using only a minimal amount of battery. See all your training data without having to raise your wrist to activate the display.

Battery-saving GPS mode: By selecting “Good” location accuracy, your Suunto 7 consumes less power by acquiring location only every 10 seconds. When running or cycling, FusedTrack™ is used to improve tracking quality. FusedTrack™ is a technology that combines movement data with GPS data to deliver more accurate tracking in lower GPS recording intervals.

Popular starting points: Check out popular starting points in the Suunto app to find new starting points for your exercises. When synced from Suunto app to your watch, the popular starting points are visible on the heatmap on your watch as small dots.

One of the biggest details in that changelog is “Wear OS H-MR2.” This is a release that many assumed is the big “fall” update that Google detailed a few weeks ago. After installing this update on our Suunto 7 review unit, though, we can say with some level of confidence that this is not the case. The update lacks Google’s revised weather app and, so far, we can’t find any evidence whatsoever that it is based on the “major update” Google previously announced.

This Suunto 7 update is rolling out widely now.

