Google’s Waze navigation app has picked up a few handy updates recently and, today, it’s picking up yet another. Starting today, Waze users can send directions from the web to their smartphone in just a couple of clicks.

The online Waze Live Map has been available for some time now, allowing Waze users to see traffic conditions before they leave their home/office. Now, the Live Map is getting an upgrade that will allow a navigation route to be sent from the Waze website to your smartphone.

To get this feature going, Waze uses a QR code to link your Waze account from your smartphone on your computer. You’ll only need to do this once. After the two are linked, you’ll get a notification on your phone about that saved route with the directions available through the Waze app.

If you set a preferred time of arrival, you’ll also be notified of when to leave. Going forward, too, Waze will send you notifications about that route if construction or accidents cause delays on your drive, possibly handy for your daily commute to work.

Whether it’s an immediate drive or a future trip, simply log in to the Live Map from your desktop using the QR code (you only need to do it once!), enter your destination and starting point, set your arrival time and then tap “Save to app.” We’ll take it from there to ensure you head out at the right time based on the latest real-time information. In addition to the drive at hand, logged-in users can also view their saved locations from the web and easily select them when searching for origin/destination. This not only relieves the headache of entering your home address over and over, but it allows for 7-day customized planning on the Live Map. What time you should leave Monday might be very different than what time you should leave Friday.

This feature is now available on both Android and iOS.

More on Waze:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: