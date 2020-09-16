Deals: Moto Edge 5G $500, Fitbit Charge 3 $129, more

Today’s best deals include the Moto Edge 5G at $500, plus Fitbit Charge 3 at $129, and Etekcity Assistant Smart Home Gear on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto Edge 5G Android Smartphone returns to all-time low

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $500. Also available directly from Motorola for the same price. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Sporting a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate, Moto Edge delivers 5G connectivity with 256GB of storage, up to 2-day battery life, and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, bringing a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses to your mobile photography kit.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker down to $129

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $129. Typically selling for $150, today’s price cut is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Standout features on the Charge 4 include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 7-day battery life, and GPS alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Its swim-proof design packs a 1-inch OLED display that lets you keep tabs on fitness data on top of notifications from your smartphone. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Etekcity Assistant smart home gear from $12

Woot is offering a series of Etekcity smart home products starting from $12 right now. You’ll find solid offers on smart bulbs, dimmer switches, outlets, and more. One standout is the Etekcity Smart Light Bulb for $12.49. Regularly $16 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control over your bulb, it will also transform your smartphone into a remote control for everything from dimming and brightness levels to color (2700K-6500K) and more. With no hub required, the 9W bulb uses 2.4GHz WiFi network connections and is rated for a 15,000-hour lifespan.

