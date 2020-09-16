Google Assistant birthday reminders are already popping-up for some users

The Google Assistant usually has your back but birthday reminders have been a sore point for some time. However, after the recent unveiling of brand new Assistant Snapshot features, some users are reporting birthday reminders popping up on their devices.

According to the team over at Android Police, Google Assistant birthday reminders have already started cropping up unprompted on user devices. For those of us that often forget the day of the week, let alone a friend or family member’s birthday celebration, this will be an absolute godsend.

The reminders pop-up like a normal notification but are gentle enough to spur you into action. While it’s no good getting a notification on the day, the good news is that according to those seeing these pop-ups already, a birthday reminder will crop up around a week or so prior to the actual date.

An example shared (below) by Android Police reads: “Anthony’s birthday is coming up soon! Do you want to plan something?” It’s also worth noting that these are unprompted notifications that don’t appear to need configuring.

As you can see, you’re able to mark your reminder as “Useful” or “Not useful” allowing you to hide birthday reminders if they are annoying. When you tap the notification itself, you’ll head to the Assistant Snapshot page, which will give you a far greater look at what you have coming up.

Birthday reminders rely heavily on your Contacts, so long as you have a birthdate listed alongside a contact, you should start to see reminders as the feature rolls out. That said, once it has rolled out more widely, you probably won’t have any excuse for not wishing someone “Happy birthday.”

More on the Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: