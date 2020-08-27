Back in March, Google revamped the Assistant Snapshot feed and has since added new cards. Google today is making Assistant Snapshot easier to launch with a “Hey Google, show me my day” command.

Snapshot can currently be accessed by first launching Assistant and then swiping up on the panel or by tapping the button in the bottom-left corner. Like on Nest Hubs, you now can say “Hey Google, show me my day” to quickly launch Assistant Snapshot. The experience on Smart Displays is similar, but there is more of a walkthrough and includes voice.

This functionality is live for those using English as their default language and will continue to roll out to additional languages in the coming months.

Most users in recent weeks have gained a “Plan today’s meals” feature with personalized recipes. Snapshot is now adding nearby restaurants to better highlight “tailored recommendations” for users. Another upcoming card will surface birthday notifications for your contacts.

In English-speaking markets, we’ll be adding upcoming birthdays. When you tap on the notification, you’ll be taken to the related Snapshot card to take action with suggestions like calling, texting or even singing a personalized birthday song.

There will also be a “Top 5 News stories for you” card that is “Your briefing from Google News.” These top headlines will be surfaced when your first check your feed in the morning. It joins existing ones for your agenda, commute times, reminders, or the weather on Android and iOS.

