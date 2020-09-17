TCL 10 Pro headlines today’s best deals at $70 off, plus HP Chromebooks, Nest Cams, more

Today’s best deals include the TCL 10 Pro at $380, HP Chromebooks, and a 3-pack of Nest Cams. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TCL’s 10 Pro Smartphone at $70 off

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $380. Down from the usual $450 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also only the second time it has dropped to this price. Centered around a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, TCL’s latest Android handset sports an integrated fingerprint reader alongside expandable microSD card storage if the integrated 128GB isn’t enough. You’ll also find a 64MP camera with hybrid auto-focus as well as 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors.

HP’s 15-inch 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook

Woot is currently offering the certified refurbished HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $410. Down from its original $500 going rate, today’s offer saves you $90 and marks the best we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Ideal for handling back-to-school tasks and more, HP’s 15-inch Chromebook sports a 1080p touchscreen display alongside a metal keyboard deck. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor and comes backed by 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of storage. Plus, you’ll find two USB-C ports alongside a USB-A, microSD card slot, and more.

Score three Nest Cam Indoor at $330

Amazon is currently offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack for $330. Down from the usual $390 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, beats the per-camera value of our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Expanding your Assistant setup, Google’s Nest Cam Indoor comes equipped with 1080p recording and two-way talk functionality. There’s also motion detection, allowing the camera to send alerts to your smartphone based on movement and the like. Perfect for keeping an eye on upcoming holiday package deliveries and much more.

