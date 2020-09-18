We’ve heard a lot about OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, but a launch date alluded us. Today, a report from Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice may have confirmed that information.

Apparently, the OnePlus 8T will see a launch date of October 14th, roughly a month behind last year’s OnePlus 7T and previous “T” launches. The launch event will, of course, be held online exclusively just like the launch of the standard OnePlus 8 series earlier this year.

From recent leaks, we’ve learned pretty much everything about the OnePlus 8T that’s important. On the spec sheet, the processor will be upgraded to the Snapdragon 865+ and we’ll also get a 120Hz display and upgraded camera sensor. Beyond that, though, this will be mostly the same phone that debuted earlier this year.

Notably, though, OnePlus is bringing a new design on this phone. It will be remarkably similar to the company’s OnePlus Nord and also Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

We still don’t know what pricing will be on OnePlus 8T, but clearly we won’t have too long to wait until we find out.

