Ahead of its launch, a new leak is showing off the OnePlus 8T in full, showing off a design that looks extremely familiar.

@OnLeaks and Pricebaba today published CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 8T, revealing the phone’s design in full, rather than just the front-panel render that leaked a while ago.

The biggest change with the OnePlus 8T comes in the look of the camera module. That’s in line with last year, too, given that the OnePlus 7T was also most recognizable over its redesigned rear camera module as well. However, in the case of the 8T, that redesigned camera module isn’t exactly what anyone would call unique.

The design of the OnePlus 8T as a whole, but especially thanks to its camera module, is eerily similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series released earlier this year. It has a mostly flat display, a hole-punch display, curved glass on the back, and a rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the hardware. Those are all the core elements of Samsung’s design.

Alongside the clear Samsung inspiration for this hardware, the OnePlus 8T is also set to arrive with OxygenOS 11 out of the box, according to previous leaks. As we’ve previously detailed, OxygenOS 11 draws its biggest design changes from Samsung’s OneUI skin. It’s almost poetic that the new OxygenOS will be running on such familiar hardware.

OnePlus 8T is expected to offer a 120Hz display, bigger battery, and faster 65W charging as upgrades to the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year. Rumor has it we could see a launch sometime in October.

