The OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord have now been officially certified as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program.

While you’d imagine this was always going to happen, it is a little later than expected given that all existing OnePlus smartphones are already certified. However, the Android Enterprise Recommended program certifies devices that meet Google’s strict requirements for enterprise usage. This means that businesses are able to manage devices, push updates, and more even at large scale.

Another good day with good news. We are happy to share with you that the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord have officially been certified as part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. These devices meet Google’s strict requirements for diverse enterprise needs, helping businesses to manage devices seamlessly and consistently at any scale.

This will not have stopped some businesses from enrolling OnePlus devices into their fleet of managed devices, but should anyone have encountered issues, the problems should now effectively have been resolved.

Android Enterprise Recommended also means timely security patches and access to all major updates which is in line with our software maintenance schedule where we offer 2 years of software updates and an additional third year of Android security patches for all OnePlus devices. If your employer hasn’t been able to set-up the OnePlus devices as company owned or managed phones before, now they can!

IT departments can now offer zero-touch enrollment for even faster and more seamless deployment for any corporate OnePlus devices thanks to the Android Enterprise Recommended certification. This probably won’t mean anything to regular owners, but it might be useful for the IT admins out there hoping to add some OnePlus 8 and Nord devices to their fleet.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: