OnePlus Messages now available on the Google Play Store

OnePlus has brought another one of it’s “stock” apps to the Google Play Store, this time it’s the turn of OnePlus Messages.

The app listing has now popped up, with the SMS and MMS application joining the recent OnePlus Weather app in breaking free of OxygenOS updates. It still won’t work on non-OnePlus smartphones, but updates can now be had via the Play Store rather than system OTA updates (via Android Police).

OnePlus Messages has also come to the Play Store touting a few new features including the ability to copy and paste one-time passwords, financial transactions, and even promotions within the chat overview panel. We can see this as a way to help organize your SMS section but we’re not sure how well it will work in practice.

It doesn’t look like the massive OxygenOS 11 overhaul has come to this Play Store version of OnePlus Messages, as the one-handed reachability is not present. However, it does include those aforementioned features for those with compatible OnePlus hardware.

Introducing, OnePlus Messages for easy categorization of messages. With categories of transactions, promotions, and OTPs manage and track your finances and grasp details at a glance.

Simplification at its best and no room for ambiguity, receive visualised messages with brand logos and names of senders. Precise and concise information just a glance away, with Smart SMS. WHAT’S NEW Introducing

An easy way to find and copy OTPs

Smart categorization of message threads for clutter free inbox

Messages visualized in neat card format to quickly glance all the important information









Being able to copy and paste one-time passwords is one feature that is long overdue in OnePlus Messages but maybe you’ve already swapped to Google Messages anyway. If you are insistent on using OnePlus Messages, you can now grab it directly from the Google Play Store if you wish.

