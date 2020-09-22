Besides loading articles quickly, AMP is being leveraged to create a visual medium for sharing content online. Google is now bringing Web Stories to any WordPress site with the wide launch of a new creation tool.

The Web Stories for WordPress plugin provides a drag-and-drop, WYSIWYG interface for making full-screen, tappable content that’s synonymous with Instagram and Snapchat. This content today is found in Google Search and Discover. It entered beta earlier this year, and version 1.0 is now available.

There are various templates, while Google partnered with Unsplash to provide users with a photo library, as well as free stock video from Coverr. Advanced customization tools are also available: comprehensive visual editing capabilities, a re-envisioned visual media gallery, image masking, gradient editing, and saved colors & styles.

Moving forward, Google will add more templates, stock media integrations, and features. Like AMP, this Web Stories plug-in is open source to allow for community contributions.

Meanwhile, the company today also announced the Web Creators community to “provide tools, guidance and inspiration for people who make awesome content for the web.”

By building a community of web creators, we aim to create a place where people creating for the web can learn, be inspired and grow.

It will specifically provide guides on how to use Google tools, run profiles on content creators, and other tips/tricks.

We’ll also launch interactive forums like office hours and (virtual) events to answer your questions directly and build the community. For now, our YouTube channel is a great place to start to learn more. We’re excited to connect with all of you.

