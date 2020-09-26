We’re only a few days away from Google’s “Launch Night In” for Pixel 5 and other new devices and, well, we’ve already learned most of the major details. Now, we’re getting another official look at the Pixel 5, straight from the Google Japan Twitter account.

There aren’t a whole lot of new details in this brief video, but a quick (and rough) translation of the text within makes it clear Google is focusing on 5G and the “new design” of the Pixel 5, at least in this promo. This tweet was likely a misfire, as Google links to a page that isn’t live and mentions explicitly that the phone is currently available for pre-order which, of course, it is not.

Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs.

Whatever the case may be, one other big detail confirmed here is that the Pixel 5 will cost ¥74,800 in Japan. By comparison, Pixel 4 launched for ¥89,980 while Pixel 4a costs ¥42,900. This isn’t surprising, though, given the Pixel 5 is rumored to cost somewhere in between $600 and $700 in the US.

In this video, we also get a brief peek at the Pixel 5’s design, complete with the hole-punch display and the same wallpaper that’s been pictured in leaks throughout the week.

Google がお届けする究極の 5G 対応スマートフォン、Google Pixel 5 の予約購入がスタートしました👏

映画の高速ダウンロードや、プロ級の写真撮影を楽しもう。5G 体験を最高のスペックで。

詳細はこちら➡️ https://t.co/YP1ltW3qHv

お知らせを停止するには #stop と返信してください。 — Google Japan (@googlejapan) September 24, 2020

Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will both make their debut alongside the Nest Audio speaker, a new Chromecast, and other products at a Google event on Tuesday, September 30th. Stay tuned for our full coverage!

Thanks Max!

