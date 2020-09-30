The latest Pixel phones have arrived and they bring quite a lot to the table, but you’ll be waiting quite a while before you can get your hands on them. In the US, Google has pushed the release date of the Pixel 5 back to October 29.

You might have noticed in some posts and even Google launch event that the Pixel 5 would be available starting on October 15, about two weeks from today. That’s true, but not for all regions! Google’s blog post for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 announcements confirms the timeline.

Pixel 4a (5G) will be available in Japan on Oct. 15 and eight other countries starting in November. Pixel 5 will be available in eight countries starting Oct. 15, and in the US starting Oct. 29.

In the United States, Pixel 5 won’t see a release date until October 29, about a month from now and two weeks after other countries including the UK start shipping units. Why the delay? We’re genuinely not sure, but our Google Store orders match up with that date.

Meanwhile, Pixel 4a 5G is in store for an even longer wait. The phone will launch in Japan first on October 15, but won’t be available until November in the US and other regions. Based on Verizon’s announcement, that’s probably November 19, to be specific.

