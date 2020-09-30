Verizon’s ‘Pixel 4a 5G UW’ costs $599 and has exclusive white color

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 debuted today, both delivering 5G connectivity but with some big differences on the spec sheet. That’s fine considering the Pixel 4a 5G sheds off some pricing, but Verizon just made that a tough call with the “Pixel 4a 5G UW” which costs $599, just $100 less than the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4a 5G UW is the same phone Google will be selling unlocked, but with the addition of mmWave connectivity — the super limited 5G radio that you can get crazy speeds from if you basically stand still.

Like some other devices, that tweak adds cost, in this case $100. So, the Pixel 4a 5G you buy from Verizon will cost $599 instead of $499. That puts it just $100 below the Pixel 5 which, on Verizon, has that same mmWave connectivity but with a bigger battery, IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, a 90Hz display, and more RAM. Honestly, it’s a tough device to recommend at that point. Unlocked, it has merit, but Verizon customers will be far better off picking up a Pixel 5.

There is one note, though. Pixel 4a 5G is the only way to get a Pixel in white this year, and it’s exclusive to this Verizon model. At least at launch.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 4a 5G UW open on October 29 with units shipping on November 19. The device costs $599 or $24.99/month. Pixel 5 is available now for pre-order from Verizon for $699 or $29.16/month. As usual, the carrier has promos too:

Get up to $550 when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 with trade-in and a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan 4 .

. Get a $250 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 and port-in a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan 5 .

. Get $350 when you trade-in an eligible device to upgrade to a Google Pixel 5 on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan6.

