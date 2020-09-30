Xiaomi has lifted the lid on it’s latest flagship pairing of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, devices that appear to pack a serious punch.

Known for packing in serious specifications at prices you’re not expecting, it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 10T series will be no different. Both devices share some common hardware with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G-enabled chipset, along with 6.67-inch 144Hz FHD+ flat displays, and 5,000mAh batteries with 33W fast charging. Other notable hardware includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

The differences in the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come in the camera stakes. The Mi 10T Pro comes with a 108-megapixel main sensor while the standard Mi 10T relies on a 64-megapixel main sensor. They both come with 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 5-megapixel macro camera setups. At the front, the upper-left punch hole is home to a 20-megapixel sensor.









Both Xiaomi Mi 10T devices are capable of shooting 8K video at 30fps with 4K 60fps also supported. Let’s hope that the larger 108-megapixel sensor doesn’t suffer from the issues encountered by the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. It has a striking domino-design camera layout that looks eerily similar to the recent Vivo X50 and X50 Pro.

The standard Mi 10T will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations starting at €449 (~$525) while the Mi 10T Pro is available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations starting at €599 (~$700). You’ll be able to grab the Mi 10T in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, whereas the Mi 10T Pro can be picked up in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, Aurora Blue.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: