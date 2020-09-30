Android Pie update now rolling out for the Xiaomi Mi Box 3

As we await the release of Google’s first Android TV-powered Chromecast device, it’s still worth noting that there are plenty of great quality, affordable options out there. One such affordable option — the Xiaomi Mi Box 3 — is now finally getting an update to Android Pie.

The Android Pie beta has already been available for the Mi Box 3 since mid-August, but now after an extended wait, a stable release is here for the Xiaomi-branded home streaming device. Reports over on the Android TV subreddit suggest that the OTA update is now heading out to those that were not already enrolled on the beta (via XDA).

Anyone with the MDZ-16-AB model of the Xiaomi Mi Box 3 should now be eligible to get the substantial 650MB update. This update also packs in the July 2020 Android security patch too — not that it’s as necessary on Android TV as it is on mobile devices.

As for new changes and alterations, this update includes a new settings menu layout, enhanced power menu when pressing and holding the power button, compact volume interface, the Amazon Prime app is now pre-installed, while there is also a “Mi Box recommends” section within the app drawer. Those are just a few of the update highlights, as there are shortcuts for the refreshed Google Play Store plus plenty of under-the-hood performance-related improvements too.





If you do have the Xiaomi Mi Box 3, then the Android Pie update should be available right now if you head to your Settings > System updates panel. It’s also worth noting that you can manually sideload the update package if the OTA update file still hasn’t hit your device. Another thing to bear in mind is that this update also has the same build number — 2604 — as the Mi Box S, which saw the update earlier this year.

