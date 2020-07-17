Another part of the BBK stable, Vivo has now officially launched the X50 and X50 Pro outside of China for the first time.

Mainly known for pushing the boundaries with concept smartphones, Vivo is hoping to take on more global markets with their latest series. The biggest draw of the Vivo X50 series is the enhanced OIS and EIS offered by the camera setup. This is said to provide gimbal-like smooth footage, while the rest of the setup stacks up well against the competition at this stage of 2020.

Let’s talk design and internals first though, as the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro both measure in at 6.56-inches and come with FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED displays with upper left punch-holes for the selfie camera. The Vivo X50 has a flat display while the X50 Pro is curved. From the front, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were eyeing up the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, such are the similarities.

Both X50 models rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. The batteries offer slightly different capacities with the standard Vivo X50 coming with a 4,200mAh cell, whereas the X50 Pro packs in a 4,315mAh cell. Both can be topped up via 33W fast charging too (via XDA).





As for that camera setup, the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro utilize the 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor alongside a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. From here it starts to differ, as the standard X50 comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 5-megapixel macro sensor. The X50 Pro packs in an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which will result in quite a different overall experience.

Of course, the main attraction on the Vivo X50 Pro is the gimbal system that is supposedly modeled after full-sized professional rigs. The camera module will adjust position to account for any movement, shake, therefore improving the overall video stability. The feature is not present on the Vivo X50 or X50 Pro+ — which is still only available in China.

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are now available in India and selected European regions including Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan with more nations expected soon. In India, the X50 starts at ₹34,990 (~$465) and the X50 Pro is ₹49,990 (~$665) for the 8/256GB variant.

