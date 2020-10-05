Over the past year, Google ATAP has brought Jacquard to more than just Levi’s jean jackets. The first expansion of this technology was to an $895 backpack that was wholly out of reach for most buyers. Jacquard by Google is now more affordably available in a backpack form factor with the Samsonite Konnect-i for $200.
Jacquard is a fabric-based input technology embedded on the left shoulder strap. It supports four gestures: brush down, brush up, double tap, and cover — where you lay your palm on the strips. There is also an indicator light that provides “custom alerts.”
Possible actions include play/pausing and controlling audio, getting notified by calls/text with the ability to accept or decline, turn-by-turn directions, or even taking a selfie. Most of them require that you have headphones in, with the full actions list below:
All this is configured from the Jacquard app. Meanwhile, the Jacquard Tag, which provides processing, power (over micro-USB), and Bluetooth communication to your phone, slots in just underneath the fabric strip.
Two backpack styles in Samsonite’s Konnect-i line are available:
- Slim backpack ($199.99): “Complete with a vertical zipper.”
- Standard backpack ($219.99): “Furnished with a horizontal zipper.”
Both feature multiple storage pockets and a padded compartment fits 15.6-inch laptops. There’s a water repellent fabric, while the Jacquard Tag is IP54 rated. Branding-wise, there is a rather prominent Jacquard logo and tinier Google one on the right side.
These Google Jacquard Samsonite backpacks are available today.
