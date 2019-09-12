Last week, Saint Laurent teased the Cit-e Backpack with Jacquard built into the left strap. Google is now detailing two upgrades to the wearable platform, including a smaller Jacquard Tag and new app experience with Assistant integration.

As shown off last week, there’s a new Jacquard Tag responsible for processing your commands on the touch-sensitive fibers and sending them to your phone over Bluetooth. Instead of using a full USB port for connection on the piece of clothing and charging, there are now two separate connectors. The latter is handled by micro-USB, while the former uses contact pins.

The new Jacquard Tag is much smaller and more compact. Going from what was previously a very long thumb drive, it’s now slightly larger than an SD card. This could allow for new fashion form factors going forward. In the Cit-e, the Tag is located further away from the fibers and inside the backpack.

Meanwhile, there are a slate of improvements for the companion app. A full redesign touts three new capabilities:

Camera: A single gesture takes a picture with your phone’s camera — selfies and group shots have never been easier. Includes visual and haptic countdown timers before the shot is taken.

My Day: Enable a personalized briefing, powered by Google Assistant. Options include traffic, weather, news, etc.

Ask Assistant: Now you can “create their own Jacquard ability” by setting any Google Assistant command to trigger via a gesture.

Each of those actions, along with existing ones, can be set to activate when users brush in, brush down, double-tap, or cover Jacquard. Particularly interesting is the integration with Google Assistant to open up a host of new possibilities. Screenshots of the new app also show alerts when you move away from your phone or Jacquard product, actions when calls and texts come in, and media controls.

The Cit-e Backpack with the updated Jacquard is available today in Saint Laurent RIVE DROITE stores in Los Angeles and Paris, as well as online in Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, and United States. Pricing comes in at €795, $995, or £685. By year’s end, it will be available in over 50 stores in those countries and Japan.

