The first Jacquard product launched two years ago this month with the Levi’s Trucker jacket. Google has now partnered with fashion brand Saint Laurent to create the second in the form of the “Cite-e Backpack” that features the fabric input technology.

Yves Saint Laurent and Google’s Advanced Technology and Projects group announced the “Cite-e Backpack” on Instagram this morning. Design-wise, it takes after the fashion’s brand existing line of City Backpacks. It’s available for pre-order (via Charged) in European countries.

Jacquard is embedded on a rather long strip of the left shoulder strap. It supports four gestures: brush down, brush up, double tap, and cover — where you lay your enter palm on the fabric. There is also a notification indicator that provides “custom alerts” at the bottom of the strap.

Like the Levi’s jacket, a removable Jacquard Tag is responsible for communicating with the Android and iOS app. It has to be charged every so often, and it’s IP54 resistant to rain and splashing. It carries an FCC ID of A4RG022A, a device we first spotted in late May.

When paired with your phone, Jacquard provides controls for music, messaging, directions, and alerts. The latter is achieved by vibrations, while the control surface can be embedded into any fabric. It allows for basic multi-touch gestures not unlike a touchscreen.

The French fashion brand is known for luxury goods with other City Backpacks starting at $895 for canvas and ranging into the thousands of dollars. Priced at €795, the Google Jacquard backpack will be “exclusively available” in Rive Droite stores starting September 19th. This “curated & creative retail space” by Saint Laurent has locations in Paris and Los Angeles.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment about this Jacquard backpack, but the company only told us to stay tuned for more details.

