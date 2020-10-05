Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets first discount in today’s best deals, SSDs, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and USB-C solid-state drives, along with discounts on Jabra Elite earbuds, and more. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $803. Down from its $850 going rate, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen and amounts to $47 in savings. Having just been released last month, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate alongside S Pen support for easily taking notes or creating digital art. This model packs 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card as well as 6GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus to power everything. You’ll also be able to count on up to 14 hours of battery life per charge, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Dolby Atmos surround sound thanks to four built-in speakers.

Save up to 26% on Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $170. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s recently-released T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6 feet. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity so it can pair with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and a built-in fingerprint sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds are perfect for workouts

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds for $130. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds pack a truly wireless design that’s backed by 7.5 hours of listening per charge. Then with the USB-C charging case, you’re looking at up to 28 hours overall. Other notable features here include a workout-ready IPX5 water-resistant design, four integrated microphones, and customizable EQ functionality.

