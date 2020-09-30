The Pixel 5 looks like a solid device on the whole, but it’s a real head-scratcher when it comes to hardware. The Pixel 5 is built from aluminum but somehow supports wireless charging. How? It’s simpler than we expected.

Google confirmed to some members of the press including Android Authority’s David Imel that the Pixel 5’s aluminum shell has a physical cutout for the Qi charging coil. Atop that alumium shell is a “bio-resin” (aka plastic) that protects the coil and also gives the entire design a flush look.

Ahead of launch, how the Pixel 5 achieved wireless charging was one of our biggest questions, but this answer leaves it pretty simple in the end. A cutout in the back is no problem when the whole thing is coated in plastic anyway. Wireless charging works as normal on this phone, too. Google says it’ll hit up to 10W of speed, just like the Pixel 4.

Apparently, this bio-resin also helped Google keep the design of the Pixel 5 relatively thin at just 8mm. That’s impressive considering the 4,080mAh battery packed inside of this phone!

Google is using a Bio-resin on top of the aluminum of the Pixel 5's body to achieve wireless charging. Basically, there is a physical cutout in the aluminum where the coil lives, and this plastic bio-resin sits on top. — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) September 30, 2020

Google Pixel 5 will be available starting on October 15 — 29th in the US — for $699. You can read our full coverage for more details.

More on Google Pixel 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: