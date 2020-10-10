The OxygenOS 11 stable update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro after a series of developer previews and betas.

We already knew that the upcoming OnePlus 8T would come with the stable OxygenOS 11 update – which is based upon Android 11. However, it was unclear if the OnePlus 8 series would have the honor of being the first OnePlus smartphone to get updated to the very latest mobile OS.

As seen in the beta and preview phase, the OxygenOS 11 update includes key features such as the Ambient Display, enhanced Fnatic gaming mode, a dedicated Dark Mode toggle and automatic settings, fully overhauled Zen Mode, plus tons of the Android 11 privacy enhancements and tweaks.

The stable OxygenOS 11 rollout was confirmed in an announcement post over on the official OnePlus Forums, and highlighted the substantial UI design changes and includes a very substantial update changelog – which can be seen below:

OxygenOS 11 stable update changelog for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

System Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details. Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now. Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience. Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Displsy Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display) Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options. Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage. Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.



Even OnePlus is aware that the stable OxygenOS 11 update might split fan opinion, having taken on board “positive or negative” feedback to help ensure that this is one of the biggest updates for the OxygenOS platform.

The Oxygen OS 11 update is rolling out first for those who were enrolled on the OxygenOS 11 Beta, but is heading out in an incremental fashion to all OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners over the coming days.

In addition to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8Pro and OnePlus 8, OxygenOS 11 will be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future. Stay tuned for our community posts.

It was also confirmed that the stable OxygenOS 11 update will be available for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord “in future”.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: