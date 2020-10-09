OnePlus’ marketing strategy seems to be “leak everything ourselves so that launch day becomes pretty much redundant” at this stage. Some things do crop up ahead of keynotes, and a freshly leaked press render gives us a glimpse at the upcoming OnePlus 8T colors.

Heck, we know pretty much everything about the OnePlus 8T — including the design and names of the new colors — thanks to leaks and OnePlus deciding to “pull a Google” and drop more or less everything online for fans to lap up. Hey, if it works, it works.

Thanks to notable OnePlus leaker Ishan Argawal, we’re seeing the Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colors of the OnePlus 8T side-by-side in a solo press render. It’s worth noting that this is the first time we’ve seen the silver variant at all prior to launch.

As most of you will be aware, OnePlus saw fit to share the design just yesterday but only in the one color variant. These latest press renders end up showing us just what the differences will be between the upcoming finishes — as you can see below:

We already thought that OnePlus would remix their green color for the 8T — first seen on the OnePlus 8 series this year — as they often do. The notable inclusion is that of the “Lunar Silver” option, which is very reminiscent of the Silver Frost OnePlus 7T from late 2019. The silver OnePlus 8T color option is said to have a more “matte” finish compared to the “glossy” green, this might help make your mind up if you were planning on picking up either model.

The OnePlus 8T is set to be unveiled on October 14 with some notable hardware including 65W charging, a 120Hz display, Android 11 out of the box, plus these latest new color options. Let us know which you prefer down in the comments section.

