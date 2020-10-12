The new Samsung Galaxy S20 “Fan Edition” is a hit thanks to an affordable price and great feature set, but it seems some early buyers are facing problems. Apparently, the Galaxy S20 FE has a touchscreen issue, at least on some units.

Reports on Reddit and Samsung’s Community Forums (h/t PiunikaWeb) reveal that at least some Galaxy S20 FE owners are having problems with the touchscreen. These reports vary from person to person when it comes to what’s actually wrong, but in some cases, the issues are manifest as a lack of response to taps or swipes and, in others, as input that didn’t come from the user.

These touchscreen issues don’t seem especially widespread, but the phone has only been on the market for a couple of weeks at this point, so the sample size isn’t exactly large.

Anecdotally, our own Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review unit is also experiencing these touchscreen issues. In my usage, the phone will regularly turn on the “pocket” mode even when I’m holding it normally and occasionally messes up swiping actions. In speaking to Samsung, the company wasn’t aware of the problem being widespread as of last week with a hardware replacement being shipped to my doorstep this week. As a result, we opted to delay our review until giving the new unit a test run.

It’s unclear at this point if this is a software issue or an actual hardware problem with the Galaxy S20 FE, but it’s one we certainly hope Samsung can remedy soon. We’ll update this post with any further details or comments from Samsung.

