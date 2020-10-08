Google’s MVNO has long only featured first-party Nexus and Pixel phones, as well as Motorola devices. Google Fi is now directly offering Samsung phones while detailing its 5G coverage today.

While subscribers can bring over their own phones, Google is making the Fi experience more end-to-end by offering the top Android devices directly.

We’ve heard that you want to see the full Fi experience brought to a wider selection of phones, so today we’re expanding our designed for Fi portfolio to include new 5G phones from Samsung and Google.

Google Fi is now selling the following six Samsung devices: Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and Galaxy A71 5G. As a recap:

The Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G come with features built for efficiency, such as an advanced S Pen offering more lifelike precision, as well as a Samsung Notes app that lets you capture, edit and share your ideas across your phone, tablet or PC. With the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, you can capture multiple images and video at once, as well as enhance your mobile gaming experience with an intelligent battery and a fast screen refresh rate. Finally, the Galaxy A71 5G offers a powerful rear quad-camera system that gives you the tools you need to capture the world in stunning detail, at an accessible price.

To mark this Samsung expansion, Google Fi is running several “limited time” deals:

$300 Fi credit when you purchase Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G,

Save $300 on all Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones

Save $150 on Samsung Galaxy A71 5G when you buy and activate on Fi, subject to terms.

Meanwhile, Google Fi is detailing its approach to next-generation cellular networks. Mainly, “5G coverage is nationwide and comes included in all plans.” The website has an updated coverage map where you can plug in your address or zip code.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: