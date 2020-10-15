Beyond phones and Smart Displays/speakers, Google Assistant is available on a slew of other devices. Google today is highlighting other form factors that recently launched with Assistant, including Samsung TVs and Fitbit.

Back at CES 2019, Samsung said it was adding support for Google Assistant on its televisions. This is different from SmartThings-derived control that already allows you to use Assistant devices to turn on/off TVs and perform other basic commands.

Rather, Assistant can now be directly accessed on Samsung televisions, just like on Android TV. From your smart TV’s remote, users will be able to have Google change channels, adjust the volume, control playback, and open apps. This will be accompanied with a visual interface, with support for controlling Assistant-connected devices and asking questions also available.

We’ve also made it easier to discover new content, search by mood, genre, actor and get personalized recommendations—for example, you can say, “show me funny movies” to find a comedy.

This integration is available starting in the US — “more countries soon” — on the following new Samsung TVs:

2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

2020 Frame and Serif TVs

2020 Sero and Terrace TVs

Meanwhile, Google also provided an update on Assistant for Fitbit smartwatches. The company positions it as being useful “when you’re looking for quick answers with a flick of your wrist.”

The integration — and first Assistant wearable availability outside of Wear OS — is officially coming “this winter” on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. Functionality will include:

…making it easy to start a Fitbit Exercise, control your timers, manage your tasks or add something like hand sanitizer to your shopping list–all on-the-go, using just your voice and without having to reach for your phone.

Notable is the ability to start physical activities, implying a deeper level of integration. It is “coming this winter,” which could mean it doesn’t arrive until early next year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: