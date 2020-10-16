Ahead of the launch of its UPlay+ service, Ubisoft has just revealed some big news for Google Stadia players. Later this year, a huge backlog of games from the Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry series will be making their way to Stadia.

In a blog post today, Google confirmed that Ubisoft will be bringing eight of its older releases to Stadia in the not-too-distant future. There’s no specific release date, but they’ll apparently arrive sometime around the holidays.

Which games are arriving? Here’s the full list.

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry 5

These are coming in addition to three new Ubisoft titles. Watch Dogs: Legion is set to arrive on October 29 while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming November 10. Far Cry 6 will then arrive in February 2021.

Ubisoft is set to bring new games from your favorite franchises to Stadia, including adventures within the worlds of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon, and Assassin’s Creed. That means the ability to experience crowd favorites like Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, or Far Cry 5 across all your favorite devices when they arrive on the Stadia store starting in Holiday 2020.

These added games likely come in preparation for the $14.99 Ubisoft UPlay+ bundle, which we’ve seen more and more evidence of. The games will also be available for purchase outside of that monthly subscription. Most likely, they’ll follow the same pricing as other platforms.

