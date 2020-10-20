A broken smartphone is never fun, and in 2020, going to a shop to get it fixed is something not everyone is willing to do. Now, uBreakiFix has another option. Instead of mailing your Samsung or Pixel phone off for a repair, they’ll come straight to your home to do it.

“We Come to You” is a new nationwide service that allows customers to have select repairs done on their smartphone from a location convenient to them. That might include an office or their own private home, but really includes anywhere convenient to the customer thanks to a fleet of vans equipped for fixing smartphones. That fleet currently includes over 600 vehicles, but it will include 700 between the US and Canada by the end of the year.

For now, this service only applies to two different types of repairs — screen and battery replacements on smartphones. uBreakiFix does mention, though, that they plan to expand this to other services and devices in the future. If you’re a Samsung or Google Pixel owner, too, these home repairs are using OEM parts, just like a repair at the store would.

Customers can book a We Come to You repair appointment, often as soon as the same day, and a uBreakiFix professional repair technician will meet them at their home, office, or any location convenient to them to complete the repair on site in two hours or less. Eligible services include smartphone screen repairs and battery replacements for most models, with plans to expand the program to include other types of personal tech devices and repair services in the future. An authorized service provider for Samsung and Google smartphones, uBreakiFix is the nation’s only repair brand to offer multiple manufacturer-backed OEM repairs on the go. For the customer, this means enjoying the convenience of on-site repair without risking their device’s warranty or compromising features like water resistance. All uBreakiFix We Come to You vehicles are outfitted to accommodate OEM-grade tests, tools, and processes, allowing the mobile technician to properly diagnose, repair, test, and return devices to like-new condition.

You can check and see if the “We Come to You” service is available at your location now on the uBreakiFix website. There’s a $30 fee for the service, and you’ll need to book an appointment ahead of time. Generally speaking, though, you’ll still need to live within a reasonable distance from a brick-and-mortar location.

