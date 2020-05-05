Screens are one of the most fragile parts of any smartphones and, really, costs for a repair can be ridiculously expensive. For a limited time only, Samsung is offering Galaxy S and Note owners screen repairs for just $29 as part of its Premium Care program.

Pointed out by Android Police, anyone who purchased their Samsung smartphone with the company’s Premium Care program — a $12 monthly subscription introduced in 2017 and available to new buyers — usually offers screen repairs with a deductible of $99. Subscribers can redeem up to 3 claims per year over the first 3 years they own the device.

Between May 1st and June 1st, the deductible for a screen repair on Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices has been slashed from $99 to just $29. There’s one big catch with that price, though, which is that to redeem it you’ll need to be willing to bring your device to a uBreakiFix location — curbside service is available given the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to take advantage of this rate, you can file a claim here and read Samsung’s FAQs on the company’s website.

