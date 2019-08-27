While Google lacks its own stores, you can still head to a brick-and-mortar store to get an official repair for your Pixel smartphone. uBreakiFix has been working with Google as a repair partner for the past few years, and this week the company has been bought out by Asurion.

Asurion, for those unfamiliar, is an insurance company which offers protection against loss, theft, and damage to your electronics, smartphones included. As iFixit points out, Asurion is often used by Amazon to offer protection plans with electronics sold by the retail giant.

The terms of Asurion’s acquisition of uBreakiFix have not been made public, but uBreakiFix co-founder Justin Wetherill says (via BizJournal) that “both Asurion and uBreakiFix put customers first.” He also confirmed that uBreakiFix will continue to operate out of the company’s Orlando, Florida headquarters.

Asurion’s CEO further says that he hopes this acquisition of uBreakiFix can further “fuel their growth, enabling both companies to reach even more customers with the best repair experience.” uBreakiFix currently has upwards of 500 stores around the United States and is a partner for both Google and Samsung with official repairs using OEM parts for devices including all three Pixel generations, the Pixelbook, as well as select Samsung smartphones. There’s no reason to think that this will be changing as a result of the acquisition.

