Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $520, OnePlus Buds $59, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, OnePlus Buds, and Harman Kardon’s Assistant speaker. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 drops to one of its best prices yet

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $520. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention, saves you 20%, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date at Amazon. You can also score the Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB model for $657, down from $773. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display and includes a S-Pen alongside 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also the inclusion of its 2-in-1 DeX software for a more full-featured desktop experience, giving you the flexibility to get work done wherever.

Score an Amazon all-time low on the OnePlus Buds

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus Buds for $59. Down from the usual $79 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and marks a new Amazon low. For anyone rocking a OnePlus smartphone, the brand’s true wireless earbuds are worth a look as a more affordable alternative to AirPods and other higher-end offerings. You’ll find 30-hour playback on a single charge alongside 3D stereo sound with Dolby Atmos and customizable settings from the companion app to tweak EQ, gestures, and more.

Harman Kardon Citation 100 delivers Google Assistant

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker for $100. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but trends between $150 and $200 more regularly. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. With a sleek fabric design and integrated Google Assistant controls, this smart speaker departs from other popular alternatives out there by delivering standout visuals. You can pair this speaker with other Harman Kardon offerings to deliver multi-room or stereo sound.

