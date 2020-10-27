Google Home 2.30 adds support for new Nest Thermostat

The latest version of the Google Home app is rolling out with support for the new Nest Thermostat. Available now on iOS and making its way to Android, it suggests the latest smart home device from Made by Google is coming sooner than later.

Google Home 2.30 specifically adds support for setting up the new Nest Thermostat. In previous versions, users were directed to the old Nest app. With this release, users launch a QR code scanner after selecting the new Thermostat. Older devices are still not supported, while there’s an optional code entry method.

Meanwhile, only the Home app allows you to “control, view, and manage” the new Nest Thermostat. Google with this product dropped support for the legacy client, in a first. As we detailed earlier this month:

Tapping “Thermostat” at the top of the Home app opens a redesigned controller view. Like today, there’s a dial that you can drag with +/- single degree adjustments available at the bottom. Information like indoor temperature and humidity is noted underneath that.









Underneath that is a row of quick actions with buttons that reflect the current state:

Select a mode: Heat, Cool, Heat + Cool, and Off.

Temperature presets: Comfort (when you’re at home), Eco (when nobody is home), and Sleep (to save energy at night)

Hold temperature

Fan

The Google Home app also houses thermostat settings, including the ability to edit the ready-made Comfort, Eco, and Sleep temperatures after the initial set-up process.

Elsewhere in version 2.30, Google — as seen in the first screenshot — has added Podcasts, along with “Rebates and Rewards” and “Pro services,” to the “Add and manage” services list.

