Google Home app tests much-needed settings redesign for Nest Hub, other devices

- Oct. 26th 2020 1:31 pm PT

The Google Home app in recent months has seen a flurry of new features from a dark theme to full Wifi controls and Home/Away Routines just last week. Google is now testing a very welcome redesign of Nest Hub, Home, and other device settings.

To change settings, you first open that device in the Google Home app and tap the gear icon in the top-right corner. Usually, you’re greeted with a very long list of “Device settings.”

It has now been redesigned, and starts by noting the name of the device you’re editing in the app bar. This one pager is divided into two sections:

General

  • Device information: This includes firmware versions, IP/MAC addresses and other “technical information” that was previously at the very bottom of the screen. You can also control whether you’re on the Preview program and room placement.
  • Recognition & sharing: Personal results, including Face Match and Ultlrasound sensing on the Nest Hub Max
  • Notifications & digital wellbeing: Night mode, DND

Device features

  • Photo frame
  • Display
  • Audio
  • Video and voice calling
  • Nest Cam 

Many of the controls are unchanged from before, but everything is now better organized. For example, Photo Frame settings in the Google Home app stay the same with this redesign.

Altering preferences previously required users to scroll line-by-line if they don’t already know where to look. Even for those familiar, they could not bypass and quickly jump to what they needed.

This redesign of Google Home device settings is not yet widely rolled out. It only appears on one of my Android phones running version 2.29.1.7, and just applies to Nest Hub Max displays. Speakers and the Chromecast with Google TV, in my case, still show the previous list design.

