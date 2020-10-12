One of the key aspects of the new Nest Thermostat is full integration with the Google Home app. It reflects how the company’s smart devices are moving towards one app, with that experience fully detailed today.

Tapping “Thermostat” at the top of the Home app opens a redesigned controller view. Like today, there’s a dial that you can drag with +/- single degree adjustments available at the bottom. Information like indoor temperature and humidity is noted underneath that.

The real addition is a row of quick actions. It starts with the ability to “Select a mode” with the button reflecting what’s currently on. Options that appear in the sheet that slides up include: Heat, Cool, Heat + Cool, and Off.

Next is Temperature presets: Comfort (when you’re at home), Eco (when nobody is home), and Sleep (to save energy at night). Right besides that is “Hold temperature.” Users can select Current Temp, Comfort, or Eco and then a time in 30-minute increments. The last item is “Fan” and the ability to set a timer for up to 12 hours.

Meanwhile, thermostat settings are available in the Google Home app by hitting the top-right corner. Device information, Sharing, and Notifications are under “General,” while “Device features” has: Presence sensing, Thermostat, Temperature preferences, Schedules, and Energy dashboard.

The third menu item lets you edit the ready-made Comfort, Eco, and Sleep temperature after the initial set-up process.

The new Nest Thermostat is available for pre-order in the US and Canada today with a launch in the coming weeks. These new Google Home app features should be available by then, but it’s not yet clear when existing Nest devices will be migrated and appear in the Home client.

