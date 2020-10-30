One of the big AAA games that hit Google Stadia this year was Square Enix’s Avengers. Now, as a part of the first “Stadia Sweepstakes,” Google is giving a copy of Marvel’s Avengers away for free.

On Twitter, Google is introducing what might be a weekly event, “Free Code Friday.” Those interested in entering can follow the @GoogleStadia Twitter account and tweet using the “#StadiaSweepstakes” hashtag for a chance to win.

For this first week, Google is giving away a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers on Stadia. While the game was met with mixed reception over its multiplayer modes, the single-player campaign is pretty great in our experience playing the game. Better yet, this giveaway offers up the Deluxe Edition of the game which includes different outfits for the game’s characters and six exclusive nameplates.

It’s #FreeCodeFriday! Follow @GoogleStadia and tweet #StadiaSweepstakes for a chance to win a free game code for Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition! Be sure to share with your friends too. pic.twitter.com/DQryHEm6nC — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 30, 2020

Notably, this contest is available today only, October 30. The contest is also only for US residents over the age of 18. Five winners will be picked on November 2. Contestants are limited to only one entry.

To be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes, you must be: (1) a legal resident of and physically located in the fifty (50) United States or District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and (2) be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of date of entry, and (3) have a valid Twitter account. The Google Stadia Social Game Code Giveaway Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”) begins on October 30, 2020 at 9:00:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) and ends on October 30, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT

