One of the most hotly anticipated games of 2020 has been Cyberpunk 2077, but several delays have pushed back the release. While the game is now set for launch in December, OnePlus is going ahead with a special edition version of its OnePlus 8T that ties into the Cyberpunk 2077 design.

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus again teases this upcoming special edition variant of its phone, this time confirming that it will debut on November 2. Previously, that would have been just a couple of weeks ahead of the game’s release, but now it’s over a month as the title is coming on December 10.

As the folks over at Android Authority further point out, this latest teaser actually gives us a pretty good look at this new Cyberpunk variant and how it’s different from regular OnePlus 8Ts.

If you brighten up the teaser image, as compared in the slider below, you can see that the phone itself will be a black color with a OnePlus logo in the same spot. However, the camera module is extended across the entire width of the phone as another teaser from Pete Lau shows with a yellow “2077” logo with some text we can’t quite identify next to it and a small yellow accent on the side of the glass.

At the bottom of the phone, there’s another bit of yellow with the game’s official logo. It seems like there could be some other tweaks to the design, but it’s hard to tell.

