OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolls out for OnePlus 7T/Pro w/ October 2020 patch

- Oct. 30th 2020 5:03 am PT

0

The OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro with the October 2020 security patch in tow.

As far as updates go, this is modest at best. The patch basically contains a solo camera fix and the aforementioned latest security patch. Some reports of issues with the front-facing camera on the 7T series have allegedly been fixed with this patch, but that is really the only fix of note in the short changelog.

OnePlus has a reasonably solid update track record but has leaned heavily on OxygenOS Open Beta updates for a while now. It would be far better if security patches were priority in the stable path, especially as devices are left months behind in many cases. There is also no word yet on when OxygenOS 11.0 might begin rolling out for last year’s flagship OnePlus hardware.

Complaints aside, the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 OTA was confirmed as rolling out over on the official OnePlus Forums. If you’re interested, you can check out the full changelog down below — just don’t expect too much:

OxygenOS Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

  • System
    • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10
  • Camera
    • Fixed the flashback issue when switched to the front camera in particular cases

If you are enrolled in the OxygenOS Beta program, you should see the update rolling out over the next few days. Alternatively, you can hold out and sideload the .zip file from OnePlus’ online repository when it becomes available for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro here.

We have also seen the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 build already available via Oxygen Updater if you are impatient enough to upgrade using the third-party application.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OxygenOS

OxygenOS
OnePlus 7T

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL