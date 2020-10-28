OxygenOS 10.5.9 has now started rolling out for the original OnePlus Nord — not to be confused with the as-yet-unavailable N10 and N100 — bringing with it the October 2020 security patch plus some other notable new features.

As always, the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums, with a sizeable changelog compared to previous minor patches. Let’s talk important additions, as, yes, the October 2020 security patch is probably the most important new addition.

There are some minor bug fixes with the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update. Plus it adds improvements for Bluetooth connectivity and general network stability. For avid mobile gamers, the Game Space has some nice new features to help enhance your gaming sessions. Notifications can now be tweaked to appear as text-only heads up blocks so as not to distract your gaming session. There is also a new quick reply feature that works with WhatsApp by swiping from the upper right and left corners of the screen when in the gaming mode.

Also joining these is a mis-touch prevention feature that can be enabled down from the top of the display. This might be really important when playing intense FPS and battle royale games where every movement is important. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.5.9 update down below:

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord update changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2020.10 Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network Improved network stability



According to the announcement post, the update should begin rolling out to select users incrementally over the coming days — with a wider rollout of the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update shortly after. We’re sure if you’re a OnePlus fan, then you’re already probably checking Oxygen Updater already to get updated.

