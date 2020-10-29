The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the update based upon Android 11 and bringing with some fixes for brand new features and the October 2020 security patch.

First up are important fixes for the Canvas display mode, which is a really cool way to create line-art wallpapers on your lockscreen. The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 OTA update resolves some slowdown and issues when unlocking if the option was already set. You can now also set your Canvas background with the newly introduced Always-on ambient display, meaning that you’ve got almost endless possibilities for customization.

Other notable tweaks include text input fixes when playing certain games, Call UI smoothness boosts, and a resolution for some Zen Mode problems that prevented the Settings menu from being launched correctly. The OxygenOS Open Beta 3 also updates security to the October 2020 patch. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

System Optimized the UI smoothness of Call Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Ambient Display Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose “All day” ）

Zen Mode Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on



Confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update should be rolling out right now if you have already enrolled in the beta program. However, you can sideload the OTA files using Oxygen Updater if you simply cannot wait.

