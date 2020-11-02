Google Keep Chrome app will stop working next year, including Chrome OS lockscreen integration

- Nov. 2nd 2020 1:23 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Earlier this year, Google set a final deprecation timeline for Chrome Apps. Ahead of that, the Google Keep Chrome app will stop working in February.

The Google Keep Chrome app, available from the Web Store, can appear in the Chrome OS shelf or on Mac/Windows docks, while featuring an optimized single-column view. Today, it started displaying a pink “Keep will be moving from the Chrome app to your browser soon” banner. In addition to a “Learn more” support document, users have the option to “Update to keep.google.com.”

Existing users who have Chrome version 86 or newer will be able to migrate to keep.google.com by following instructions in the Chrome App. The Keep Chrome app on your desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow you to launch keep.google.com by simply clicking on the icon on your desktop.

The help article says that “support ends” in February 2021 as part of the broader web technologies transition. As a result, you’ll no longer be able to view notes on your computer without an active internet connection. Offline access will be restricted to the Android and iOS clients.

Additionally, “access to Keep on your Chrome OS lock screen will no longer be available.” This was particularly useful for touchscreen Chromebooks with styli. It allowed for quick note-talking without having to first log-in.

Google is officially pointing new users to the Keep website and advising them to create a simple bookmark. On Chrome OS, you can tap the overflow menu > More tools > Create shortcut.

Google today also rolled out the new Google Keep icon to the web. It’s not yet available on the mobile apps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Google Keep

Google Keep
Google Workspace

About the Author