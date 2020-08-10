Google delays deprecation of Chrome Apps on all platforms

- Aug. 10th 2020 3:24 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Chrome Apps were Google’s original version for having web technologies offer an “experience comparable to a native application.” The modern web is now more than capable, and a final deprecation timeline was set earlier this year. However, Google is now pushing back some of the dates.

Google cites “feedback from our customers and partners” in making these changes. The Chrome Web Store no longer accepts public Chrome Apps, but Google is still allowing enterprise customers to submit new private and unlisted applications.

Meanwhile, Chrome Apps on Mac, Windows, and Linux were supposed to stop working this year. General support will now continue until June 2021, while organizations have another year on top of that.

Public Chrome OS support was supposed to end on June 2021, but that’s now been extended. The final end date is still June 2022, when: 

  • Chrome Web Store will stop accepting new and updated private and unlisted Chrome apps.
  • End support for Chrome Apps, NaCl, PNaCl, and PPAPI for all platforms.

More information about this deprecation timeline is available on the Chrome Apps migration site

As a reminder, Google says Chrome Extensions are not impacted by these announcements:

Google will continue to support and invest in Chrome Extensions on all existing platforms. Fostering a robust ecosystem of extensions is critical to Chrome’s mission and we are committed to providing a useful extension platform for customizing the browsing experience for all users.

More about Google Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Chrome Apps

Chrome Apps

About the Author