OnePlus Buds Z offer budget Bluetooth audio for just $50

OnePlus has today expanded its lineup of true wireless earbuds with the OnePlus Buds Z, a slightly more affordable alternative to their standard OnePlus Buds.

While there are tons of wireless earbud options to choose from, the OnePlus Buds Z provide a similar experience to the original Buds but without the associated price tag. Coming equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, the bass experience is boosted via “bass boost technology.”

Dynamic 3D stereo sound is also provided by Dolby Atmos, which should mean that watching movies and other content should also be enhanced when wearing the OnePlus Buds Z. The design skirts a fine line between improvement and homage — as we’ve seen with the OnePlus 8T.

Each earbud has a standard shape with a silicone tip that should help provide better overall in-ear isolation, while the often-seen stem design helps aide stability. It also should ensure that the microphones are closer for better clarity in calls and video calls. They also weigh just 4.5g each.







The OnePlus Buds Z come with Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Fast Pair support for easy and stable connections to your Android devices with just a 103ms latency. There is also an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, making them ideal for gym-goers or those that prefer to exercise in modest weather conditions. The battery is rated at 20 hours with the case, and 10 minutes on a charger should give you 3 hours of lifespan.

A quick-switch function also allows you to swap between multiple devices with just a double-tap. Removing a OnePlus Bud Z will also automatically pause playing audio, returning to your ear will resume playback.

They are available in plain white and gray, with a special-edition color option from designer Steven Harrington, that feature graffiti-inspired glyphs and more. It’s quite a departure from regular style earbud designs — which might be ideal for added flair.

You’ll have to wait a little while to get hold of the OnePlus Buds Z, which are set to go on sale November 4th priced at $49.99 in the US, £55 in the UK, and €59 direct from OnePlus.com.

