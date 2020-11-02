Google Store running ‘Pixel 5 $5G’ sweepstakes with $5,000 Google Pay prizes

- Nov. 2nd 2020 11:44 pm PT

0

For its 2020 phone lineup, Made by Google is leaning especially hard into “5G,” often referring to the two devices as “#Pixel5G” on Twitter. The company is now taking that a surprising step further with the Pixel 5 $5G sweepstakes.

If you buy a Pixel 5 on the US Google Store from November 2-30, you’ll be automatically entered to win $5,000. There will be five “Grand Prize Winners,” with the actual amount ($7,000) being $2,000 more as part of a tax offset. 

Interestingly, the prize money will be deposited into Google Pay, with an account required to redeem.

Those that bought a phone before November 2nd — and everybody else — can enter by mailing a letter:

In a number #10 envelope, insert one (1) 3” x 5” card with the following information: hand printed name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and date of birth. Hand print on the upper left hand corner of the #10 envelope a name and return address. Send to: Google Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 488, Syosset, New York, 11791-0488. 

On (or about) December 20th, a random draw will be conducted to determine the winners. Full terms and conditions are available here.

This is a peculiar promotion from Google that will likely coincide with Black Friday at the end of this month. Cross-advertising with Google Pay also makes for an interesting partnership.

More about Pixel 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Store

Google Store
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5

About the Author