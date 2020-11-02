For its 2020 phone lineup, Made by Google is leaning especially hard into “5G,” often referring to the two devices as “#Pixel5G” on Twitter. The company is now taking that a surprising step further with the Pixel 5 $5G sweepstakes.

If you buy a Pixel 5 on the US Google Store from November 2-30, you’ll be automatically entered to win $5,000. There will be five “Grand Prize Winners,” with the actual amount ($7,000) being $2,000 more as part of a tax offset.

Interestingly, the prize money will be deposited into Google Pay, with an account required to redeem.

Those that bought a phone before November 2nd — and everybody else — can enter by mailing a letter:

In a number #10 envelope, insert one (1) 3” x 5” card with the following information: hand printed name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and date of birth. Hand print on the upper left hand corner of the #10 envelope a name and return address. Send to: Google Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 488, Syosset, New York, 11791-0488.

On (or about) December 20th, a random draw will be conducted to determine the winners. Full terms and conditions are available here.

This is a peculiar promotion from Google that will likely coincide with Black Friday at the end of this month. Cross-advertising with Google Pay also makes for an interesting partnership.

More about Pixel 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: