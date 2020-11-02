The November security patch is rolling out this morning as the first update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. All Made by Google phones also benefit from a number of fixes.

Google’s two newest phones see a bug that prevents phone calls when using Android Audio resolved. Auto-brightness response on the Pixel 5 in “certain outdoor lighting conditions” has been improved with the November update, along with “inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions.”

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a will see improved touch response when using “certain screen protectors,” while owners of the mid-ranger and Pixel 4/XL will stop hearing audio stutter during playback in some applications. Those three devices also get a fix for incorrect audio routing while using Auto.

Google also touts a fix for the dark screen during phone calls on the 4 line, while the 3/XL and 3a will see improved screenshot access when using 2-button navigation.

All devices benefit from:

Preventative fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music

Fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode

Fix for bug causing the screen to take after locking device in certain conditions

Fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback

