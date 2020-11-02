November update brings a slew of bug fixes for Pixel 5 and other Google phones

- Nov. 2nd 2020 10:35 am PT

0

The November security patch is rolling out this morning as the first update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. All Made by Google phones also benefit from a number of fixes.

Google’s two newest phones see a bug that prevents phone calls when using Android Audio resolved. Auto-brightness response on the Pixel 5 in “certain outdoor lighting conditions” has been improved with the November update, along with “inconsistent touch sound in certain conditions.” 

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a will see improved touch response when using “certain screen protectors,” while owners of the mid-ranger and Pixel 4/XL will stop hearing audio stutter during playback in some applications. Those three devices also get a fix for incorrect audio routing while using Auto.

Google also touts a fix for the dark screen during phone calls on the 4 line, while the 3/XL and 3a will see improved screenshot access when using 2-button navigation. 

All devices benefit from:

  • Preventative fix for inadvertent playlist removal in YouTube Music
  • Fix for bug preventing ringer audio for starred contacts in DND mode
  • Fix for bug causing the screen to take after locking device in certain conditions 
  • Fix for hidden navigation during fullscreen media playback

More about Pixel 5:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 4a 5G

About the Author