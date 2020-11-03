The revival of Nokia has mostly been on the back of budget Android phones, but HMD Global has put up a couple of flagship offerings. It’s been quite a while since the Nokia 9 Pureview hit the market, and now, its successor appears to finally be in the works — the Nokia 10 Pureview.

The folks over at NokiaPowerUser report that HMD is currently in “early development” on a device that may end up being called the Nokia 10 Pureview. Sources familiar with the device claim it will be powered by Qualcomm’s next flagship processor, presumably called the Snapdragon 875.

There aren’t many other details about the specifications, but apparently, the device may include a penta-camera array on the back just like the Nokia 9 Pureview. That unique camera setup was strange-looking, but it definitely got the job done. Another thing adopted from previous Nokia flagships may be the stainless steel build of the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Most interestingly of all, HMD is apparently toying with a sapphire display for the Nokia 10 Pureview. While recent types of smartphone glass have become much stronger, sapphire is much more scratch-resistant. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if the next Nokia flagship actually adopts that material.

